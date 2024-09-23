Detroit Tigers Could Accomplish Something Done Only 4 Times Previously in MLB History
Shockingly, the Detroit Tigers have put themselves in a position to not only steal a wild card berth in the American League but not even be the last team in the seeding.
Entering the final week of the 2024 regular season, the Tigers have moved into a tie for the No. 2 wild card spot in the league. They have caught the ice-cold Kansas City Royals and leapfrogged the Minnesota Twins.
82-74 heading into the last six games, Detroit controls their own destiny. They have six games against the Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago White Sox.
If they can handle business, their first playoff appearance since 2014 will be achieved, snapping a nine-year drought.
This in-season turnaround has been astonishing for the Tigers. No one expected them to become the best team in the AL after they sold ahead of the MLB trade deadline, moving veterans Jack Flaherty, Andrew Chafin, Carson Kelly and Mark Canha.
But, here they are, right on the doorstep of joining a very elite group of teams.
Through 118 games, Detroit was 10 games out of the postseason. In the history of baseball, only four teams have made up that much ground after being double-digit games behind 115+ games into the season.
According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, those teams are the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011, the Cardinals again in 1964, the New York Giants in 1951 and the Cardinals a third time in 1930.
The 2011 St. Louis team made up a 10-game deficit through 133 games. The others were at least 10 games behind through 124, 115 and 117 games.
People were excited to watch meaningful baseball in September for the first time in years, as the last time the franchise was even over .500 after the All-Star break was in 2016.
Scoreboard watching will commence throughout the week, as the Tigers will look to handle business of their own before turning their attention to see how the competition is doing. Optimism should be high, as no one will have it easier than them closing the season out against the lowly White Sox.