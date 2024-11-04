Detroit Tigers Could Help Diamondbacks Fill Christian Walker Void in Free Agency
The Detroit Tigers are going to be involved in a lot of rumors in the coming days once the offseason officially gets underway this week.
After the run they went on to close out the 2024 campaign, they are clear buyers, whether it is for free agents or on the trade market. A really impressive young core is developing, but there are clear areas of need.
Pitching is the one thing people mention the most after manager A.J. Hinch had one consistent option, soon-to-be American Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal, in his starting rotation. The rest of the time he was using openers and bullpen games.
Reinforcements are needed there and it would not be surprising to see one or two veteran additions to the bullpen.
Lineup-wise, the Tigers desperately need to add some power. They made the most of their long balls, providing timely homers with guys on base. But, the offense was limited as they almost always had to scratch and claw their way to runs.
That is why they have been connected to some of the best power hitters that will be available this offseason. Some of those options, such as Pete Alonso of the New York Mets and Christian Walker of the Arizona Diamondbacks, happen to play first base.
That is where Detroit has former No. 1 overall pick Spencer Torkelson playing. But, he has yet to prove himself worthy of a full-time spot in the lineup.
That is part of the reason why Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report has listed him as the most likely trade candidate for the Tigers this offseason. He shouldn’t deter them from signing an established veteran who will instantly upgrade their offense.
Where could he be traded?
One of the teams Rymer believes is a good fit is actually the Diamondbacks. He would make for a potential long-term solution at the position should Walker decide to leave in free agency.
It is within the realm of possibility that the two swap spots this offseason without actually being traded for each other.
It is hard to pinpoint what kind of value that Torkelson would have on the block. He has a negative WAR for his career and is on the less desirable side of potential platoons as a right-handed hitter.
But, a team could convince themselves that a change of scenery and extra coaching would bring out his immense potential. He was selected first overall for a reason in 2020 and landing with a franchise such as Arizona would help him get back on track.