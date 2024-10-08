Detroit Tigers Game 2 Star Talks About Helping Team Even ALDS vs. Cleveland Guardians
The Detroit Tigers entered what was essentially a must-win game against the Cleveland Guardians in Game 2 of their ALDS matchup.
After losing Game 1 7-0, the Tigers had their ace Tarik Skubal on the mound. He did exactly what the team was hoping for.
In desperate need of a strong outing, he delivered.
Skubal went seven shutout innings, striking out eight. He didn’t allow a base runner until the fifth inning, as he surrendered three hits and hit one batter. Double plays in the fifth and sixth innings bailed him out of trouble to keep the game scoreless.
With their star doing what was needed on the mound, followed by Will Vest firing a perfect eighth inning, the team was biding their time for a big hit. It finally came in the top of the ninth.
Facing off against Emmanuel Clase, who was one of the best closers in baseball this season, their odds of scratching a run across were slim. But, Jake Rogers and Trey Sweeney were able to keep the inning going with two-out singles.
That set the table for Kerry Carpenter, who delivered the biggest hit of his life.
He launched a three-run homer into right field, giving Detriot a 3-0 lead that Beau Brieske closed the door of in the ninth. Instincts are what he credits with coming up in the clutch.
"I wasn't sitting on it, but I was just on time for his hardest pitch ... and I was like zeroing in for it to start in a certain zone, and my instincts took over and he missed a spot," Carpenter said, via Jesse Rogers of ESPN. "So I took advantage of it."
It was his second at-bat of the game, as he wasn’t in the starting lineup with left-handed pitcher Matthew Boyd starting for the Guardians. He was called upon in the seventh inning, but popped out to the catcher in his first at-bat.
It is easy to understand why, as he didn’t take a single warm up swing in the cage before his number was called. But, he was ready as he knew a second at-bat would be coming his way.
"It's pretty fun to be a part of this, and to do it off of [Clase] is special, because he's literally the best closer in the game for a reason," Carpenter said.
The Tigers are now set to return to Comerica Park with homefield advantage after getting the job done on the road. They will be facing off against Alex Cobb in Game 3, as Detroit has yet to announce who their starter will be.
Another bullpen outing, which they have used in every non-Skubal started game this postseason, is likely on deck.