Detroit Tigers Game Postponed on Friday, Will Play Doubleheader on Saturday
The Detroit Tigers will have to wait another day to get their series against the Baltimore Orioles underway after it was announced that Friday's contest had been postponed.
Inclement weather was the reasoning.
Instead of getting the game underway and having it delayed when the poor weather eventually arrived, the decision was made to cancel the first matchup of this set and play a doubleheader on Saturday.
The original 1:10 p.m. ET start on Saturday will remain, with the second expected to get underway at 6:10 p.m. ET.
The Tigers released some more details in their official announcement about how fans can go about attending the second game on Saturday if they had tickets for Friday's action.
When it comes to the product on the field, there have been some changes.
Detroit was originally expected to throw Casey Mize on Friday, Jackson Jobe on Saturday and close with superstar ace Tarik Skubal in the finale.
According to Evan Woodberry of MLive, Jobe will no longer be taking the mound.
Instead, the star prospect will throw a heavy bullpen session with the expected return to game action being on Monday for the series opener against the Houston Astros, an outing that would come on nine days rest if this is what transpires.
As for the rest, Mize is still expected to start Game 1 on Saturday with Skubal pitching Sunday.
Who gets the call for the second leg of the doubleheader remains to be seen, with the chance manager A.J. Hinch throws a bullpen game.