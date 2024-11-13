Detroit Tigers Given High Chance of Landing Intriguing Infielder
With the MLB offseason underway, the Detroit Tigers are going to be a team that could make some waves.
After a tough first half of the 2024 MLB season, the Tigers appeared to be well on their way towards another disappointing year. However, they caught fire down the stretch and ended up making it into the postseason.
Their success didn't stop with just making the playoffs, as they went on to sweep the Houston Astros out of the Wild Card round of the postseason. After winning that series, they pushed the Cleveland Guardians to a Game 5 in the ALDS.
Unfortunately, they came up short and were knocked out of the playoffs.
Despite being defeated by the Guardians, Detroit is a team that could become a serious contender in the American League.
With a strong offseason, the Tigers could position themselves to be a major threat. They have a good core already put together and are in a place where they could spend some money to improve dramatically.
One name that has come up as a potential offseason target is New York Yankees' infielder Gleyber Torres. He has been linked to Detroit on multiple occasions.
MLB.com has now revealed the Tigers' chances of landing Torres. They have given Detroit a 15 percent chance of signing him, which is second to only the Seattle Mariners who were given a 29 percent chance.
Granted, the Mariners are the clear-cut favorite in the race according to these projections. Even with that fact, the Tigers have a fighting chance to add him this offseason.
Torres is coming off of a quality season in 2024 with the Yankees.
In 154 games played, Torres hit 15 home runs to go along with 63 RBI, while batting .257/.330/.378. He's not an elite player at the plate, but he has shown the ability to make an impact.
Detroit doesn't necessarily need to sign superstars to take the next step and become a World Series contender. Simply adding pieces that improve the all-around team could do the trick.
It will be interesting to see what the Tigers choose to do in free agency and on the trade market. They could look to take a huge swing at a star, but signing a piece like Torres and adding a couple other quality players could be just as lucrative.
Expect to hear a lot of rumors about Detroit in the coming days and weeks. Don't be surprised if Torres continues to be mentioned in those rumors.