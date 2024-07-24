Detroit Tigers Have Long List of Teams Linked to Trade for Veteran Outfielder
The Detroit Tigers are flying around the MLB rumor mill with less than a week to go until the 2024 MLB trade deadline.
A lot of those rumors have been in regards to superstar pitcher Tarik Skubal. There are a a few teams with the ability to give up enough talent to get Skubal, but whether or not the Tigers will trade him remains to be seen.
Another player that has been involved in trade rumors is veteran outfielder and first baseman Mark Canha.
While Canha is not a star player by any stretch, he's the kind of depth pickup that contenders will be looking for at a bargain price. More than likely, Detroit would be very open to dealing him for the right offer.
MLB Trade Rumors has provided a long list of teams that could have interest in acquiring Canha.
Among those teams are the St. Louis Cardinals, Cincinnati Reds, Kansas City Royals, and Seattle Mariners. They also named the Atlanta Braves, Houston Astros, San Diego Padres, and Philadelphia Phillies as potential destinations.
During the 2024 MLB season so far, Canha has played in 88 games. He has hit seven home runs to go along with 36 RBI, while batting .236/.341/.361.
Those numbers aren't flashy, but he's more than capable of playing a solid role on a contender.
There are quite a few teams looking for outfield help ahead of the deadline. However, there are a lot of teams with outfielders that they would be willing to trade. Canha would be a good option for a team that doesn't need to swing big and pay a big return for an elite outfield option.
It will be very interesting to see what the Tigers end up deciding to do ahead of the trade deadline. Canha and Skubal are two of the main potential trade candidates on the roster, but there are others.
Jack Flaherty, Gio Urshela, and Andrew Chafin are three other players that could be moved in the next week.
Expect to continue hearing more rumors about Detroit. Canha is one of the most likely players for them to trade and the front office is sure to be busy receiving trade calls this week.