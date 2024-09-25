Detroit Tigers Manager Has Blunt Message for Upcoming Free Agents
With the Detroit Tigers suddenly in control of a playoff spot, it's too early to start thinking about the offseason just yet.
That's because all eyes are on the surging Tigers this week to see if they can complete their Cinderella run and clinch their first postseason berth since 2014.
Regardless of what happens, Detroit is heading toward a crucial winter. The Tigers have a World Series-winning manager, an exciting young core and money to spend, putting them in position to make some big splashes this offseason.
While Detroit typically isn't a top destination for free agents, that could be about to change. After making significant strides the last few seasons, the Tigers are poised to be contenders for years to come.
However, manager A.J. Hinch has a blunt message for free agents interested in joining Detroit this offseason.
"If you want to be a part of (the Tigers' winning culture), then come. If you don't, then we'll beat you," Hinch said.
Based on how Detroit has played over the last month and a half, the former Houston Astros skipper isn't messing around. The Tigers have won 12 of their last 15 games and own the best record in baseball over the last six weeks.
However, Detroit still has several pressing needs to address this winter, including adding more punch to its lineup, reinforcing the bullpen and potentially adding a No. 2 starter to complement Tarik Skubal.
The Tigers are going to have a number of new faces next year, so it's important to make sure they're here for the right reasons, i.e. winning a championship.
If Detroit wants to solidify itself as a true contender, it needs to spend some money this winter to bring in a few established veterans and stars. Hinch is just making sure they know what they're signing up for and what the expectations will be,