Detroit Tigers May Have AL East Contending Trade Suitor for Jack Flaherty
The Detroit Tigers have quite a few players swirling around in trade rumors with under a week to go until the MLB trade deadline. One of those names is veteran starting pitcher Jack Flaherty.
Another name that has caught the widespread attention of baseball analysts and fans is superstar ace Tarik Skubal. While Skubal is seemingly unlikely to be traded, the Tigers are still seeing a barrage of rumors come in about him.
Outside of those two pitchers, there are others that Detroit could consider moving as well. Mark Canha is another name to keep a close eye on.
However, right now, focusing on Flaherty is the task at hand.
Not only is Flaherty available for trade, it has been reported that the Tigers are expected to move him. He doesn't fit their long-term plans and could bring in good value at the deadline.
There is now another team that has been linked to having interest in him. That team is none other than the American League East contending Baltimore Orioles.
According to The Athletic, the Orioles are open to the idea of trading for Flaherty, who had a rough nine-game stint with Baltimore last season.
"Normally when a rental acquisition underperforms for his new club, that club wants no part of a reunion. But in the case of Detroit Tigers right-hander Jack Flaherty, the Baltimore Orioles would not rule out trading for him again, according to a source briefed on the team’s thinking."
Flaherty has had a much better 2024 campaign with Detroit. He has started in 18 games, compiling a 7-5 record to go along with a 2.95 ERA, a 0.96 WHIP, a 7.0 K/BB ratio, and 106.2 innings pitched.
Those numbers show why the Orioles would have interest in him. Flaherty has been dominant this season. He has been the kind of pitcher that could push a contending team over the top to being an elite team.
Once again, Baltimore would be acquiring him to be a rental. Flaherty has just the 2024 season on his contract. That should mean that the price to acquire him would be much lower as well.
It will be interesting to see where Flaherty ends up before the dealine. As for right now, the Orioles are a team to keep a very close eye on over the next few days.