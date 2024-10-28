Detroit Tigers May Revive Interest in Trade for Yankees' Pitching Prospect
The Detroit Tigers are heading into what could be a very different offseason than many were expecting.
After an impressive late-season run to get into the playoffs, the Tigers ended up sweeping the Houston Astros and pushing the Cleveland Guardians to a winner take all Game 5 in the ALDS.
At the MLB trade deadline this year, Detroit ended up doing some selling. One of the players they traded was starting pitcher Jack Flaherty.
Before he was eventually traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the New York Yankees had interest in Flaherty. During the process, the Tigers and Yankees reportedly had a provisional agreement in place that would have included Flaherty.
Ultimately, New York backed out of the deal because they were concerned about Flaherty's medical records.
According to a report from Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Detroit was interested in one specific Yankees prospect. Will Warren, a starting pitcher, was someone that the Tigers would have liked to acquire.
Warren could be a player that Detroit considers pursuing again this offseason.
If they like him enough, Warren could be relatively affordable this offseason. He's 25 years old and could end up being a piece that the Tigers utilize long-term.
During the 2024 MLB season, Warren made six appearances and five starts for New York. He compiled an 0-3 record to go along with a 10.32 ERA, a 1.90 WHIP, a 2.9 K/BB ratio, and 22.2 innings pitched.
Clearly, those weren't the numbers that he was hoping to produce. However, he'll get another chance to turn things around and get his Major League career back on track.
He ended up starting 23 games in the minor leagues this season at the Triple-A level. Warren went 6-5 in those starts along with a 5.91 ERA, a 1.40 WHIP, 136 strikeouts, 39 walks, and 109.2 innings pitched.
Needless to say, Detroit would be acquiring Warren to be a project. He has a lot of work to do in order to become a quality MLB pitcher. There is also no guarantee that he would develop into being that kind of pitcher.
Expect to hear a lot of rumors surrounding the Tigers this offseason. They are not terribly far away from being a serious World Series contender.
Warren could very well end up being a target again this offseason.