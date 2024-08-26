Detroit Tigers Move Former Top Prospect to Injured List
Right now, the Detroit Tigers are enjoying a red-hot stretch of play that has them one game back from the .500 mark.
Since they're facing the lowly Chicago White Sox to close out their series, there's a good chance they can pull off the sweep and achieve that goal.
Unfortunately, they're going to be without one of their star pitchers for a little bit longer than expected.
According to the team's Injuries & Moves page, the Tigers have moved Alex Faedo to the 15-day IL with a right shoulder strain. This comes after he was expected to return from the paternity list on Sunday after he'd been out of action since Aug. 22.
Manager A.J. Hinch said the 28-year-old had been "experiencing lingering shoulder issues," and when he went down to the team facility he felt "renewed soreness" that has caused the team to move him to the injured list.
"I'm going to meet with him Tuesday when we get back. We need to get a few things in order to see what this means, but he wasn't going to be available to pitch," the skipper said per the team page.
Faedo was a first round pick by Detroit in the 2017 draft, and after his first season of professional baseball, he was already considered their No. 3 prospect.
Eventually making his debut in 2022, he began his Major League career as a starter before being moved into the bullpen this year.
So far, it looks like that move has worked out well. Faedo has a 3.61 ERA across his 37 appearances, six of them being starts. His ERA+ is 117, the first time it's been above the league average of 100 in his three MLB seasons.
Sean Guenther was recalled from their Triple-A affiliate to take his place.