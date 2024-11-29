Detroit Tigers Named As ‘Perfect Fit’ for All-Star Slugger in MLB Free Agency
The Detroit Tigers head into the offseason ready and eager to make upgrades to areas they feel kept their incredible playoff run from going on even longer.
Left for dead in late August and sitting 9.5 games out of the Wild Card, not only did Detroit make the postseason, but they eliminated the Houston Astros and came within a game of a trip to the ALCS with a five-game defeat at the hands of the Cleveland Guardians. One of the areas Scott Harris has been open about improvement being needed is the potential addition of a right-handed bat to balance out the lineup.
Perhaps they could make a signing that can hit not just right-handed, but a switch-hitting lefty as well. Baltimore Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander is coming off the best season of his career and while his contract is expected to creep into the nine-figure range, acquiring his big bat would cost a lot less than some of the other names who have been thrown out. Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report named Santander as someone who would be a 'perfect fit' for the Tigers.
"For as fun as the Detroit Tigers' run to the postseason and beyond the Astros was to watch, Riley Greene was the only player on their roster to hit more than 20 home runs a year ago," Kelly wrote. "Anthony Santander clubbed 44 home runs and drove in 102 runs this past season for the Orioles...Signing him would not only improve their lineup, but it would also indicate the Tigers are committed to returning to contention on a consistent basis."
Detroit adding Santander would give the team the power bat they craved in 2024. Not only did he mash 44 home runs in 2024, but he is responsible for 105 of them over the last three years. As a demonstrated slugger who was just named an All-Star for the first time in his eight-year career, Santander is ready to cash in and likely leave Baltimore.
The Tigers adding him could be the final piece to take the offense to the next level and give them the flexibility to move around their outfield depending on that day's matchups or have Santander DH. Keep an eye on his market as the offers start to roll in.