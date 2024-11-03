Detroit Tigers Need to Find Reliable Source of Home Run Power This Offseason
The Detroit Tigers are coming off a season in which power hitting was a clear weakness, finishing below the league average in home runs and with only one player, outfielder Riley Greene, hitting more than 20 homers. To make strides in 2025, the Tigers need a consistent power hitter who can anchor the lineup, bring in runs, and create more intimidating plate presence. With an opportunity to add a reliable slugger via free agency, the Tigers should prioritize filling this gap and taking pressure off Greene as the team’s only substantial power source.
The corner infield spots feel like a prime place to add some 'thump' to the lineup next season, as both combined for just 26 homers in 2024. While third base will likely be filled by a combination of prospects, with late-season call-up Jace Jung the leader in the clubhouse as of now, first base is a position where the team could stand to upgrade this winter.
The need to upgrade at first rests in the struggles of former 1st-overall pick Spencer Torkelson. Hitting just .219 with ten homers in 381 plate appearances this season, the 25-year-old was demoted to Triple-A Toledo in early June after putting up a .201/.266/.330 line with just four homers in the season's first two months. While he performed marginally better after his mid-August return to the majors, batting .240 with six homers in the season's final 45 games, having a more reliable option ahead of Torkelson would allow the team to build on this season's surprise postseason run.
While top first base free agent Pete Alonso is probably out of the team's price range, one intriguing option is first baseman Christian Walker. The former Arizona Diamondback is a two-time Gold Glove winner who hit 62 homers over the last two seasons as a key driver of Arizona's surprise World Series appearance in 2023. Already being 34, Walker's not expected to sign for longer than three or so years, giving the Tigers the ability to mix and match first base and designated hitter while keeping future playing time available.
Another short-term option is one of the trio of Carlos Santana, Paul Goldschmidt, or Justin Turner. While all inarguably on the downside of their careers, they all have a reputation for clutch performances and possess the veteran experience needed to mentor one of MLB's youngest position player groups down the stretch last season.
If the Tigers wanted to make a splash, signing outfielder Anthony Santander to a deal would instantly add a potent power threat to their lineup. The former Baltimore Orioles slugger hit 44 homers in his age-29 season while possessing the defensive versatility to spend time in both the outfield corners and first base.
Adding a power hitter to this lineup isn’t just about numbers—it’s about changing the dynamic of an offense that often lacked the ability to keep up in high-scoring games and providing veteran mentorship to a young roster. A seasoned free-agent slugger like Walker, Santander, or Santana would provide a balanced solution to the Tigers’ offensive needs and help build a competitive lineup for the 2025 season.