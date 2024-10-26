Detroit Tigers Need to Pursue Rival Former Cy Young Ace in MLB Free Agency
The Detroit Tigers are entering the offseason on the heels of coming out of nowhere down the stretch to become the hottest team in baseball and make the postseason after sitting nearly double digit games out in late August.
Detroit wasn't done from there either, eliminating the Houston Astros in the Wild Card round and moving onto the ALDS where they lost a heartbreaking decisive game five to their division rival Cleveland Guardians. As the Tigers approach the offseason, they do so with a strategy that should be significantly more aggressive now that the team has shown they could just be a couple of pieces away from World Series contention.
One of the reasons the run fell short against Cleveland was a lack of quality starting pitching behind superstar ace Tarik Skubal, who was the best pitcher on the planet down the stretch. While upgrades are needed at both corner infield spots and overall more power is needed in the lineup, finding help after Skubal in the starting rotation may be the biggest need. Roger Castillo of FanSided has a way that Detroit can not only strengthen their own rotation, but weaken the team they were eliminated at the hands of by bringing in the 2020 American League Cy Young, Shane Bieber, despite the fact that the ace is rebounding from injury.
"The Tigers added velocity to Jack Flaherty's game and the results netted prospects for Detroit at the trade deadline," Castillo wrote. "Coming off Tommy John surgery, Bieber working with Chris Fetter, Robin Lund and Juan Nieves could turn him back into Cy Young form yet again, and the cost will be a bit lower because of his injury."
Bieber started the 2024 season hot, allowing zero runs over 12 innings pitched, but it didn't last long when Cleveland announced he would undergo season-ending Tommy John. This came after a 2023 season in which he was partially healthy, making 21 starts and putting up a decent 3.80 ERA. Bieber has not really been elite since 2022 when he had nearly 200 strikeouts along with a 2.88 ERA over 31 starts.
The injury situation makes it hard to project a contract for Bieber, but a shorter term deal is likely on the table whether he stays in Cleveland or elects to leave. Still just 29 years old, there's reason for optimism that the two-time All-Star can turn things around and get back to the top tier of major league pitchers, but committing to him financially certainly would not come with zero risk for the Tigers.