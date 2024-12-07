Detroit Tigers Not Expected To Make Splash on Pitching Market in Free Agency
One of the areas of their roster the Detroit Tigers desperately need to find some upgrades is their pitching staff.
Manager A.J. Hinch deserves a lot of credit for what he was able to do despite having essentially one bonafide starting pitching. Of course, that being Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal certainly helped.
But, beyond him, there wasn’t much to rely on. Jack Flaherty was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of the deadline. Reese Olson and Casey Mize were dealing with injuries along with Matt Manning.
That left rookie Keider Montero, who had his moments, as the only other option.
So, Hinch got creative with “pitching chaos”
He would use openers with bulk inning eaters behind them or just rely on his bullpen for entire games. It worked, as the Tigers pitchers performed at an elite level, but when they were eliminated from the postseason, it was clear the staff was running on fumes.
Adding more traditional starting pitching options this offseason is atop their to-do list. They could go to the top of the market, creating a star-studded one-two punch alongside Skubal with Corbin Burnes or Max Fried.
Alas, that doesn’t sound like the route they are going to take.
As shared by Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic, Detroit isn’t looking to spend big money on their pitching staff. Instead, they are looking to hand out a one or two-year deal; a similar strategy they have used in recent offseasons that has worked.
“Despite an estimated $77.6 million on the team’s books, there is little indication the Tigers are preparing to spend like anything more than, at best, a mid-market team,” wrote Stavenhagen.
A two-year deal agreed upon with Eduardo Rodriguez signed on November 16, 2021 paid off handsomely. He parlayed that into a multi-year deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks during last offseason.
To offset his loss, Flaherty was signed to a one-year deal. It worked out for the Tigers, who received excellent production from the veteran righty before trading him for Trey Sweeney and Thayron Liranzo. He, too, is in line for a massive multi-year deal in free agency.
It is a tried and true strategy filling the gaps with short-term deals for Detroit. While some fans will be disappointed in that plan, there are in-house options that can emerge.
Better health for Olson and Mize would go a long way. We could also see Jackson Jobe and Ty Madden break Spring Training with the Major League club after making their debuts in 2024.