Detroit Tigers Pitcher Garnering Massive Interest Ahead of Trade Deadline
As one of the few sellers in a buyer-heavy market, the Detroit Tigers have been a hot commodity leading up to today's MLB Trade Deadline.
Several Tigers pitchers have generated the most interest, namely Tarik Skubal and Jack Flaherty. Given that Skubal is still under team control through 2026, Detroit seems unlikely to move him barring an earth-shattering offer.
The asking price for Flaherty, on the other hand, is more reasonable. He's going to be a free agent this winter, so many teams are viewing him as a rental.
Many teams could use a starting pitcher of Flaherty's caliber, including three of the sport's biggest franchises.
According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox have all shown interest in Flaherty.
If the Tigers are smart, they'll play those teams against each other to drive up the asking price. According to MLB Pipeline's preseason rankings, all three farm systems rank in the league's top half, so they all have prospects to spare.
Flaherty, 28, is on a one-year, $14 million deal with Detroit. He's enjoyed a resurgence after struggling the last few seasons with injuries and underperformance, going 7-5 with a 2.95 ERA, a 0.96 WHIP and a career-best 11.2 K/9 in 18 starts for the Tigers. He's only gotten better as the season's progressed, going 6-1 with a 1.77 ERA and a 0.79 WHIP over his last eight starts.
With Detroit four games below .500 and 13 games back in the AL Central, now is the perfect time to cash in.