Detroit Tigers Place Young Star Outfielder on Injured List
The Detroit Tigers have been one of the most talked about teams in baseball over the last couple of weeks.
While they have started to play better on the field, the majority of attention is on who they might be shipping out ahead of the 2024 MLB trade deadline next week.
While those rumors have been swirling aggressively, there is another piece of major news to report about the franchise.
Unfortunately, the Tigers have had to make a move to place their young star outfielder Riley Greene on the injured list heading into the weekend with a strained right hamstring. There has been no expected timetable given to for his potential return to the field.
In a corresponding move, Detroit has decided to recall utilityman Ryan Vilade from Triple-A affiliate Toledo.
So far during the 2024 season, Greene has been a massive bright spot for the Tigers. He has played in 101 games, batting .264/.357/.485 to go along with 17 home runs and 51 RBI. That production will be missed.
Hopefully, this isn't an injury that will last long-term. Detroit needs their young rising star back on the field. He is quickly turning into the centerpiece of the lineup for the future.
All of that being said, the Tigers will now turn their attention to the moves they're going to make ahead of the deadline. Names like Jack Flaherty, Mark Canha, and even Tarik Skubal are making their rounds through the rumors.
Only time will tell what they choose to do at the deadline, but for now they're simply hoping for a quick recovery and return to the diamond from Greene.