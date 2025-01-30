Detroit Tigers Potential Pursuit of Padres Starting Pitcher 'Seems Doubtful'
It has been a mediocre offseason so far for the Detroit Tigers, who haven’t quite made the splash some had been hoping for coming in.
After an incredible run in 2024, expectations for the Tigers are very different going into 2025. The team was able to snap a lengthy playoff drought last year and was one win shy of making it to the ALCS.
While the team was quite good at times this past campaign, they did have some notable flaws in a couple of areas.
Detroit made some moves that could be considered upgrades by bringing in Gleyber Torres and Alex Cobb, but just how much of a boost those two will provide is yet to be determined.
However, they still seem to be linked to players like Alex Bregman and Jack Flaherty, both of which would be good additions. As seen in the postseason last year, adding another front end starter is likely needed if they are going to truly compete with a team like the New York Yankees in a seven-game series.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently highlighted potential landing spots for San Diego Padres pitcher Michael King. He mentioned the Tigers as a potential spot but spoke about it being doubtful they would trade away prospects for a player who would likely be just a rental.
“But would they pay a hefty price for a rental while they're still so early in their contention cycle? It seems doubtful. And while they could extend King, the guys who need that sort of attention are [Tarik] Skubal and Riley Greene.”
Due to the Padres looking to shed salary and get under the luxury tax threshold, it seems like pretty much any player is available this offseason.
As an upcoming free agent, trying to move King makes sense for a San Diego team that likely won’t be able to afford the lucrative contract that will be coming his way next year.
For the Tigers, while King would be a massive upgrade and a great pitcher paired with Tarik Skubal, pursuing an impending free agent feels risky for them.
Detroit certainly has the type of prospects to be able to get a deal done with multiple guys in the Top 100, but moving them doesn't seem to be something they'd be interested in doing.
The elephant in the room for the Tigers is also Skubal’s contract. The reigning American League Cy Young is under team control for two more seasons, making winning with him now quite important. However, despite being a Scott Boras client, signing him to an extension doesn’t seem impossible.
Even though the right-hander would be a great addition, it does seem unlikely at this point. But, depending on how the season is going, King could be a name to watch at the trade deadline if he hasn’t been moved already.