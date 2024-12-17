Detroit Tigers Predicted To Strike Out in Free Agency Upgrading Lineup
Looking to build off of their unprecedented finish to the 2024 MLB campaign, the Detroit Tigers were a team that many people were keeping a close eye on coming into the offseason.
They built a ton of momentum in the second half, going from sellers at the deadline to a Wild Card team by the end. A massive upset was even pulled off in the ALWC, where they defeated the Houston Astros in a sweep before losing to the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS.
While it was an impressive feat to advance as far as they did, there were some smoke and mirrors used by manager A.J. Hinch to make it happen.
The only starting pitcher he relied on consistently was AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal. After that, he used openers, bulk inning relievers and full bullpen games to eat up innings.
Adding to the rotation was near the top of their to-do list.
They jumped into the market early, signing veteran Alex Cobb to a one-year, $15 million deal.
More arms will be needed, but at least they added a pitcher to the mix, albeit one that comes with some legitimate concerns after making only three starts in 2024 because of a litany of injuries.
Next up on their to-do list should be adding some established veteran batters to the lineup.
Offense was an issue for the Tigers throughout the campaign. They were below average in virtually every hitting statistic except for triples.
In the playoffs, they managed to scratch across only 21 runs in seven games, getting shutout on two occasions.
When they had everyone healthy, the lineup produced at a higher clip. There are some really solid building blocks, headlined by Riley Greene, Kerry Carpenter, Parker Meadows, Trey Sweeney and Colt Keith, and more help is on the way with top prospects in Max Clark, Jace Jung and Thayron Liranzo.
The present day lineup could use an infusion of power, but they may not find the answers they need this offseason.
David Schoenfield of ESPN recently did a free agency reset, sharing predictions for where the biggest names remaining on the market could land.
Detroit was mentioned among the potential suitors for several players, including Alex Bregman, Pete Alonso and Christian Walker.
They would all be fits to some degree, as the team needs help at the corner infield spots.
But, Schoenfield believes they are going to strike out on adding an impact bat. He has predicted that the trio will end up with the Boston Red Sox (Bregman), New York Mets (Alonso) and Washington Nationals (Walker).
Money certainly could play a part as the Tigers just don’t have the resources to compete with some of the bigger market teams who aren’t afraid to throw their weight around in free agency.
If they wanted to land someone such as Bregman, they would have to pony up an offer north of $200 million to be in the running.