Detroit Tigers Prospect List Undergoes Major Shakeup After Latest Update
The Detroit Tigers have been building their farm system for years, and it started with now MLB regulars in Riley Greene, Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize.
With Colt Keith graduating this season, that left room for plenty of risers. They also made some additions in the draft as well as the trade deadline and those players saw high entries on this new top 30.
The biggest addition was Bryce Rainer, who was the No. 9 pick in the draft. He makes his debut at No. 4 on this list, one of three teenagers in their top five. Rainer was considered one of the best high school bats in the draft.
The 19-year-old is an above average hitter with plus power, but there are questions as to where he will end up defensively. For such a highly touted prospect, it comes as no surprise that he ends up this high on the list.
Kevin McGonigle also vaulted himself into the top five, landing at No. 3.
The infielder has a plus hit tool and had a breakout season while reaching High-A. In 74 games, he has a .853 OPS with five home runs, 16 doubles and four triples. Impressively, he has walked more than he has struck out as well as stealing 22 bases.
Unfortunately, his debut year seems to have ended after suffering an injury.
Perhaps the biggest addition to this list was a player acquired in the Jack Flaherty trade, Thayron Liranzo.
The catcher joins the list at No. 6, the top player at his position in the system. Liranzo has had a breakout season as well. The 21-year-old has posted good power numbers from the catching position as well as improving defensively.
The player who took the biggest leap this season was 21-year-old pitcher Jaden Hamm, who went from unranked all the way to No. 7. In his first full season, Hamm has started 20 games and has a 2.75 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 88.1 innings. He sports a plus fastball with a slightly above average curveball.
On the flip side, a former Top 10 pitching prospect has completely fallen off the list.
Wilmer Flores, who was ranked at No. 9, has had a rough go of it in 2024. Now pitching out of the bullpen in Triple-A, the 23-year-old has struggled to throw strikes, with his walks and strikeouts per nine both at 7.7.
With two big trades and the draft, this re-rank for Detroit saw a big shakeup with a top five that is now dominated by teenagers. While they might be a ways away, there are new prospects who are making names for themselves for the Tigers.