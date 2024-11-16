Detroit Tigers Prospects Take Dominating Lead In Latest Top 100 Update
The Detroit Tigers have one of the most exciting farm systems in baseball and that continues to be reflected in different prospect rankings.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently made the first big update to their Top 100 now that the offseason is underway and the Tigers were very well represented.
Pitcher Jaden Hamm and catcher Thayron Liranzo both missed out on the top 100, but made it into the 'next 50' honorable mentions group. Both are important pieces of the future and will continue to rise up the rankings before making their debuts.
SS Bryce Rainer - No. 82
Rainer was the first round pick of Detroit in the 2024 draft out of high school. His professional debut next season will be well anticipated as he has an incredibly high potential bat.
The tall left-handed hitter is improving athletically and has a powerful bat. He could be the next big power-hitting shortstop in the vein of Corey Seager.
3B Jace Jung - No. 58
Jung made his professional debut last season with a .241/.362/.304 slashing line. He made a couple of postseason at-bats but didn't come away with a bit.
The 23-year-old has flashed some serious home run power in the minor leagues and college, but has yet to hit his first MLB home run.
SS Kevin McGonigle - No. 47
McGonigle was the 37th overall selection of the 2023 MLB draft is coming off of his first professional season and was very impressive. He posted a .309/.401/.853 line this season with 44 RBI and 22 stolen bases.
His bat doesn't have a ton of pop, but he rarely strikes out and is great at getting on base.
OF Max Clark - No. 14
Clark was the Tigers' first selection in the 2023 season. His first full year in the minors was similarly impressive.
The 19-year-old put up a .279/.372/.421 line with nine home runs and 75 RBI with 29 stolen bases. That power-speed combo is what got him drafted so high and will only continue to get better as he progresses.
RHP Jackson Jobe - No. 4
Jobe is one of the best young pitchers in baseball and got to get his feet wet in the big leagues down the stretch.
The 22-year-old pitched four scoreless innings in the regular season. His playoffs innings were not as efficient, but it was good for him to get a glimpse at the environment.
He is a massive part of the future in Detroit. A potential 1-2 punch of he and Tarik Skubal obviously draws comparisons to Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander.