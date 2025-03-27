Detroit Tigers Release Opening Day Lineup For Matchup Against Dodgers
The Detroit Tigers have released their first lineup of the season ahead of their matchup on the road against the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
Unanimous American League Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal is getting the start, something fans have basically known would be the case since the day the 2024 campaign came to a close.
Given the way things shook out with the release of the final roster, there's no huge surprises in the lineup with the offense going up against the left-handed pitcher Blake Snell.
With some new faces in the mix, things look a little bit different.
Detroit Tigers 2025 Opening Day Lineup
1. Andy Ibáñez, 3B
2. Gleyber Torres, 2B
3. Riley Greene, LF
4. Spencer Torkelson, DH
5. Manuel Margot, RF
6. Colt Keith, 1B
7. Javier Báez, SS
8. Jake Rogers, C
9. Ryan Kreidler, CF
SP: Tarik Skubal
In terms of the Dodgers lineup, superstar Mookie Betts returns after missing their first two games of the season in Japan against the Chicago Cubs, making an already difficult task for Skubal even tougher.
Given his struggled against lefties, it's no huge surprise to see Kerry Carpenter on the bench to start the year, though it seems likely he will factor in as a pinch hitter at some point Thursday night.
As for the outfield, the microscope will be squarely on both Ryan Kreidler in center and Manuel Margot in left after both became rather surprising adds to the roster in the final days of the spring.
First pitch from Los Angeles will take place at 7:00 p.m. ET.