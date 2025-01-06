Detroit Tigers Reportedly Interested in Trading for Cardinals Starting Pitchers
The Detroit Tigers have been relatively quiet this offseason after a Cinderella-type run to the postseason which ended in the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians.
That type of success means their contention window is wide open and with the type of young talent they already have on the roster, another postseason in 2025 is not out of the question.
But the loss of Jack Flaherty at last year's trade deadline means the Tigers will be looking to replace those lost innings and they would prefer to have a veteran presence in the rotation to help lead a budding and young unit.
Detroit has already signed second baseman Gleyber Torres to a one-year, $15 million prove it deal and starter Alex Cobb to another one-year and $15 million deal. Both moves provide a higher floor for both the offense and rotation but it is far from enough to get the Tigers over the next hump.
That move just might be on the horizon though as multiple reports suggest that Detroit has expressed interest in trading for one of two available St. Louis Cardinals starting pitchers in Erik Fedde and Steven Matz.
It is no secret that the Cardinals are trying to shed payroll this winter and have placed not just the two starters above on the trade block but also third baseman Nolan Arenado. But pitchers like Fedde and Matz perfectly fit the bill in what the Tigers are searching for - affordable and low commitment in terms of years.
Fedde is owed just $7.5 million in 2025 and Matz is set to earn $12.5 million, both very reasonable considering the cost of starting pitching across the league at this juncture. Of course, the financial cost isn't the only factor in this transaction for both sides. St. Louis will want some prospect capital in return, something Detroit might not yet be in a position to feel comfortable doing.
Still, reinforcing the rotation with a veteran that is also low-cost might just be an opportunity the Tigers can't afford to pass up.
It might also just be the last remaining piece that ensures them another postseason run.