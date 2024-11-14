Detroit Tigers Scheduled For Marquee Matchup on MLB Opening Day Against Dodgers
The Detroit Tigers will start the 2025 MLB season in primetime.
It was announced on Wednesday that ESPN will feature an exclusive doubleheader on MLB Opening Day this March. The two games will feature both teams that made it to the World Series this past season, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees, hosting their opening games of the year.
The Detroit Tigers will begin 2025 with a six-game West Coast trip, beginning with three games at Dodgers Stadium against the reigning World Series champions.
The doubleheader will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN and will feature the Yankees hosting the Milwaukee Brewers in the first game beginning at 3 p.m. ET. The Tigers will then play the Dodgers in the nightcap of the two games, with the scheduled start time of 7 p.m. ET. It is likely that the actual game will begin later, as the Dodgers will likely have a ceremony to celebrate their World Series win.
The opening day matchup could potentially put Tigers ace Tarik Skubal on the mound against NL MVP Shohei Ohtani to begin the season. Ohtani, did not pitch at all in 2024 after recovering from his second Tommy John surgery. It could be the first time since August 23rd, 2023 he would step on the mound and the first time in a Dodgers uniform.
The two teams made a massive trade last summer at the MLB Trade Deadline that sent pitcher Jack Flaherty to the Dodgers, who was a crucial piece on helping the franchise win their eighth World Series ever. The Tigers will be looking to continue their momentum after their magical second-half run, which carried them into the postseason for the first time since 2014.
Detroit won the three-game series against the Dodgers last season at Comerica Park by winning the final two games. It will be the first time they play in Los Angeles since September of 2023.