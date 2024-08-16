Detroit Tigers Shockingly Designate Veteran Third Baseman for Assignment
The Detroit Tigers are have called up shortstop Trey Sweeney, a player they landed in the trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers for right-handed pitcher Jack Flaherty.
Not done there, they also decided it was time for them to have another one of their star prospects make his Major League debut.
Those promotions were not officially announced by the team, so it isn't known what the corresponding moves are to make room on their roster.
However, it seems like the first domino has fallen as the Tigers designated their veteran third baseman Gio Urshela for assignment per Robert Murray of FanSided.
He should get a few looks from contending teams if they need help in the infield since he's now eligible to be claimed off waivers. While the veteran hasn't played as well as he had hoped after taking a one-year prove-it deal in Detroit, he's still been a serviceable professional throughout his career.
In 2024, he has slashed .243/.286/.333 with five home runs, 10 doubles, and 37 RBI in 300 at-bats.
Just two seasons ago, he put up an impressive 119 OPS+ for the Minnesota Twins in 551 plate appearances. He finished with a slash line of .285/.338/.429, hitting 13 home runs and 64 RBI.
The Tigers' decision to engage in more of a youth movement over the next month-and-a-half seems to be the right one. Many young players have already succeeded at this level, so if they continue to find more of that, it should make things easier for them in the offseason.
With Riley Greene, Colt Keith, Justyn-Henry Malloy, Wenceel Perez, and others, Detroit's future looks brighter than it has in a very long time.
Sweeney will hopefully add to that, and there seems to be a real possibility that he'll do so.
The 24-year-old impressed in a big way in the 11 games he played for Triple-A Toledo, slashing .381/.447/.667 with two home runs and six doubles.