Detroit Tigers Sign Move Veteran Relief Help as Spring Training Begins
The Detroit Tigers have made another move to bolster their pitching staff.
As first reported by Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic, the Tigers have signed right-handed pitcher John Brebbia to a one-year deal with a $2.25 million base salary this season. The deal also contains a $4 million club option for the 2026 season. The contract also contains appearance incentives which push this season's total up to a maximum value of $4 million.
Brebbia spent the 2024 season both with the Chicago White Sox and Atlanta Braves, as he was claimed by the Braves in late August after being designated for assignment by the White Sox.
He had a rough go of it in Chicago, pitching to a 6.29 ERA over 54 appearances. But things turned around down the stretch over his five appearances in Atlanta. In those showings, Brebbia pitched to a 2.70 ERA over 6.2 innings pitched with nine strikeouts and a WHIP of 0.900.
Like veteran right-hander Alex Cobb — who was announced today as likely to miss the beginning of the season with hip inflammation — Brebbia's has a connection with president of baseball operations Scott Harris going back to his time with the San Francisco Giants.
The best season of his career came during Harris' final season with the Giants where he pitched to a 3.18 ERA over a career-high 76 appearances.
Exactly what role Brebbia plays for Detroit this season remains to be seen, but the legitimate financial commitment this contract brings likely means he will factor into the bullpen heavily in one way or another.