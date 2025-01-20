Detroit Tigers Slugging Free Agent Target Looks Close to Deal With AL Rival
The Detroit Tigers were expected this offseason to add some right-handed power to their lefty-heavy lineup.
Though the team as currently constructed was obviously able to make an against all odds type of run to the playoffs and come within a game of the Tigers first ALCS appearance in a decade, Detroit certainly did not have anything close to what could be considered a complete season.
Of course, a more complete lineup could aid in the pursuit of a complete season, and Scott Harris has been open about the desire to add right-handed bats in order to balance things out. The addition of Gleyber Torres was nice, but Torres will take fellow righty Spencer Torkelson's spot in the lineup with Colt Keith moving over to first base.
The Tigers have been linked throughout the offseason to Baltimore Orioles slugging outfielder Anthony Santander coming off a career campaign. Though Santander is technically a switch hitter rather than a righty, the versatility to hit for power from both sides is even more intriguing coming off a 44 home run year.
If Detroit wants Santander however, their biggest threat seemingly was always going to be the Toronto Blue Jays, and according to reporting over the weekend, the Blue Jays may be closing in after another disappointing second place finish in the Roki Sasaki sweepstakes.
"Blue Jays have been discussing a potential deal with Anthony Santander today, sources tell me & [Shi Davidi]," Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet tweeted over the weekend. "Talks picked up this morning. Not done, but there's mutual interest."
Previous reporting indicated the Tigers and Toronto were the two teams pushing the hardest for the masher, but after the Blue Jays keep missing out on big time free agents they have been targeting, it feels like eventually they will make someone an offer they cannot refuse.
Desperation like that could cause Toronto to overspend on someone like Santander, something Detroit certainly would not do.
Chances are, if the Blue Jays are willing to offer Santander a nine-figure deal, you can probably kiss the Tigers shot goodbye here.
Making his first All-Star appearance of his career in 2024, Santander is unquestionably one of the game's premiere power hitters. Over the last three seasons, he has belted 105 home runs with 286 RBIs, proving himself to be a major influx of power to any lineup who is able to add him.
Those home run numbers would likely decrease in Comerica Park, but Santander still would provide a jolt of pop to a team that finished 24th in baseball in total team home runs.
Keep an eye on the Blue Jays as they could try to wrap things up as soon as this week.