Detroit Tigers Star Finally Returning to Wrigley Field
It's been over three years since Detroit Tigers star Javier Baez last played at Wrigley Field.
Baez's last appearance at MLB's second-oldest ballpark came on July 29, 2021, in the Chicago Cubs' 7-4 loss to the Cincinnati Reds. He went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles, a strikeout and a caught stealing, giving Cubs fans one last snapshot of what made him such a compelling player to watch (for better and worse).
The following day, he was gone, shipped to the New York Mets along with Trevor Williams for Pete Crow-Armstrong as part of Chicago's midseason fire sale.
Baez finished out the season with the Mets before signing a six-year, $140 million deal with the Tigers in free agency, which has quickly proven to be an albatross. In his first three campaigns with Detroit, Baez has batted a paltry .221/.263/.348 (71 OPS+), making him one of the worst hitters in baseball during that stretch.
While Baez isn't the same player he used to be with the Cubs, he will make his much-anticipated return to Wrigley Field on Tuesday when the Tigers kick off a three-game interleague series with Chicago.
Despite his struggles with Detroit, the 31-year-old shortstop will likely get a standing ovation from Cubs fans after everything he achieved with the franchise.
Baez spent a full decade with the organization after being drafted in the first round in 2011 out of high school. He debuted with Chicago in 2014 and became an everyday player in 2016. He helped the Cubs win their first World Series in 108 years that year, contributing 2.8 WAR during the regular season and homering in Game 7 of the Fall Classic against the Cleveland Guardians.
After that, Baez blossomed into one of the best players in baseball, earning back-to-back All-Star nods in 2018 and 2019. He was the NL MVP runner-up in 2018 after leading the league with 111 RBI and won his first Gold Glove award two years later. Along the way, Baez became a fan favorite in Chicago with his combination of physical gifts and intensity on the diamond, which translated to fearless baserunning, clutch hits, an aggressive batting style and athletic defensive plays.
While it's been another trying season for Baez, he's finally gotten hot with five home runs and 12 RBI over his last 15 games. Based on his familiarity with Wrigley Field and sizzling recent performance, don't be surprised if he's responsible for some fireworks there this week.