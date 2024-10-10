Detroit Tigers Star Outfielder Can Re-Write Franchise Record Books in Game 4
The biggest concern for the Detroit Tigers coming into the 2024 MLB playoffs was their ability to consistently create offense.
Lacking a bopper in the middle of their order, it is sometimes difficult to manufacture runs. Throughout the season they were in the bottom half of virtually every offensive category except fo triples.
What has helped the Tigers is timely hitting. When they need someone to step up, more often than not, the call has been answered.
If the team is going to continue their improbable run, a little more consistency at the plate would be nice. Alas, they have been doing just enough as they are on the brink of eliminating the Cleveland Guardians and advancing to the American League Championship Series.
Ahead 2-1 in the best-of-five series, Detroit will have a chance to eliminate their AL Central rivals on Thursday evening. It will also be a chance for outfielder Parker Meadows to re-write the franchise record books.
He has been a solid source of production for the team in the postseason, going 5-for-20 with one home run and one stolen base, scoring three runs.
To this point, Meadows has recorded at least one hit in all five of the team’s postseason games. If he can make it six consecutive in Game 4, he will make history.
As shared by the Tigers PR account on X, his leadoff single off Alex Cobb in Game 3 was the fifth straight he has hit safely in. He is the first Detroit player to have at least one hit in their first five playoff games since Al Kaline in 1968.
Kaline was able to get a hit in six straight games to start a postseason career in the 1968 World Series against the St. Louis Cardinals. Meadows can tie that on Thursday, as the Guardians will be sending their best starting, Tanner Bibee, to the mound.
He was the starter in Game 1 of the series and the talented outfielder went 1-for-3 against him, singling in the fifth inning before Bibee was removed from the game after 4.2 innings pitched.
Detroit needs Meadows to continue being a sparkplug for the team. His emergence down the stretch of the regular season is one of the big reasons they were in a position to make the improbable run they have been on.