Detroit Tigers Star Outfielder Undergoing Testing on Hamstring
The Detroit Tigers weren't able to secure a four-game sweep over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday, but they accomplished their goal of winning this important series that has them sitting atop of the AL Central standings after the weekend.
During this set, the Tigers saw their star outfielder Riley Greene put an end to his slump, Spencer Torkelson continue his torrid stretch as the team's best hitter, other offensive players hitting in important moments and the pitching staff coming together as a solid overall unit.
It seemed like Detroit would be set up to further reach the heights that many expected following their magical run to the playoffs based on what occurred during this series, but another injury to an important player could change things.
This would be a major loss for the Tigers if he has to miss any time.
Kerry Carpenter has been one of the team's best hitters once again this season, slashing .315/.338/.562 with five homers and 11 RBI following his three-hit game on Sunday.
Injury issues have plagued Carpenter throughout his career, which makes this entire situation even more worrisome and frustrating.
Last year, the lefty slugger posted an OPS+ that was 59 points above the league average, the best showing in that statistical category he's had. But, it only came in 87 games because he suffered from lumbar spine inflammation that put him on the shelf from the end of May until mid-August.
Keeping Carpenter on the field is something both parties are trying to figure out.
Hopefully the tests come back negative on his hamstring and he doesn't have to miss any time.