Detroit Tigers Struggling Pitcher Claimed by Toronto Blue Jays
The Detroit Tigers have seen one of their former pitchers get claimed by the Toronto Blue Jays.
Easton Lucas, a 27-year-old left-handed reliever, was claimed by the Blue Jays on Monday.
Throughout the course of the 2024 season, Lucas has appeared in just three games with the Tigers. Detroit had previously claimed him off of waivers from the Oakland Athletics back on May 18th.
In the three big league games that he appeared in, Lucas struggled. He completed just 3.1 innings, giving up two earned runs and three hits, while striking out two and walking two. Lucas did record a win as well.
While he hasn't had much MLB success this season, Lucas has had a successful year in the minor leagues.
He has pitched in 32 games this year in the minors, starting in one of those appearances.
Lucas compiled a 3-1 record to go along with a 3.31 ERA, a 1.31 WHIP, 52 strikeouts, and 23 walks in 49.0 innings pitched.
For Toronto, this is a move to bring in a pitcher that has shown some promise in the minor leagues as a reclamation project. They will hope to work with him and turn him into a solid bullpen arm.
Clearly, the talent is there. He pitched very well in the minors. However, he has not shown anything at the major league level to earn a spot.
Things may not have turned out well for Lucas with the Tigers, but he'll have another opportunity with the Blue Jays to turn his career around and work his way back to the big leagues.