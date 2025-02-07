Detroit Tigers Superstar's Difficult College Path Led to Cy Young Moment
Tarik Skubal made his MLB debut in 2020 after getting picked up by the Detroit Tigers in the 2018 MLB draft. He was the 255th overall pick in the ninth round, and since then, he has been a major asset to the Tigers on the mound.
Last november, Skubal received the AL Cy Young Award, an honor that culminated a season in which he won the American League pitching triple crown. His win was unanimous, receiving all 30 first-place votes from the Baseball Writers Association of America.
A post on MLB's official 'X' account highlighted Skubal's journey through college and onto the Major Leagues. In an interview, he revealed that his road to success was not always paved, and in fact, he almost gave up on his college career entirely.
Skubal recounted his high school baseball days, revealing he had only been given one offer to continue his career at the collegiate level. He signed on to pitch for Seattle University and received enough scholarship money from his athletic and academic records to cover 50% of the cost.
With that, he started his freshman year, but things got more difficult.
After the fall semester was over, Skubal was forced to face a brutal truth and said was ready to drop out of college due to financial concerns. As fate would have it, in the same meeting he was going to break the news to his coaches, he was offered even more scholarship money to stay in Seattle.
From here, Skubal excelled on the field, setting numerous school records by the time his collegiate career had come to a close. In 2018, he finished first in school history for lowest opponent batting average (.221), first in strikeouts (224) and most strikeouts per nine innings (9.79).
He went on to the MLB draft and was selected by Detroit. Skubal has stayed with the Tigers for his entire professional career and has been projected to extend his time in Detroit. He will be entering free agency after the 2026 season, forcing the Tigers to make a decision about keeping one of their top players.
Skubal's career is on the rise. His 2024 campaign showed just how valuable he is to the Tigers. Skubal allowed just 15 home runs of the 142 pitches that were hit off him in the regular season and the postseason.
Needless to say, the league will be seeing much more of Skubal and his hard-earned career seems to be far from over.