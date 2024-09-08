Detroit Tigers Top Prospect Promoted To Triple-A Amid Monster Season
The Detroit Tigers collection of young talent has continued to grow, and one could even argue that the best young player in the organization hasn't made his debut yet.
Jackson Jobe, the Tigers' first-round pick in the 2021 MLB draft, is regarded as the top pitching prospect in baseball. Jobe has pitched in Double-A and High-A throughout the 2024 campaign, dominating every step of the way.
He's posted a 1.96 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, and has struck out 89 hitters in 82 2/3 innings pitched. Jobe has an electric fastball and promising secondary stuff, with plenty of room to grow due to his 6-foot-2, 190 pound frame.
It's uncertain when he'll make his way to Detroit, but the organization made the right decision on Saturday, promoting him to Triple-A Toledo, the club announced. Jobe will now be one step away from making the Big League roster.
He'll likely be given a chance to do so in Spring Training, and if his stuff continues to play how it has, it'd be surprising to see him not make the team.
Scott Harris, president of baseball operations, told Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic in August that the right-hander wouldn't debut for the Tigers until he pitched in Triple-A. He'll now have an opportunity to do so.
"Jackson is gonna go to Triple-A before he goes to Detroit. We have seen a lot of examples in pitchers around the league and in this organization who dominated Double-A and then faced some adversity in Triple-A ... We kind of owe Jackson the opportunity to face those struggles, if they exist at all," Harris said.
While many fans have called for him to make his Major League debut, seeing how he throws in Triple-A will be intriguing. All signs point to him finding success at that level.