Detroit Tigers Trade Their Star Reliever to Defending Champion Texas Rangers
Many people around the league expected the Detroit Tigers to start offloading some of their best trade assets ahead of the 6 p.m. EST deadline on Tuesday.
Plenty of names were discussed as a possibility, but one garnered all the headlines as speculation was swirling that teams around the league were putting together massive packages to acquire their ace Tarik Skubal.
So far, nothing has come from that as the Tigers seemingly prefer to hold onto the American League Cy Young frontrunner no matter what type of return they would get.
Instead, Detroit is executing their plan of sending out their top pieces to contending teams.
According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, they have traded their star reliever Andrew Chafin to the defending World Series champion Texas Rangers.
The left-hander joined the Tigers this offseason in his second stint with the franchise on a one-year, $4.25 million contract that included a $6.5 million club option in 2025. And even though he's been good, posting a 3.16 ERA across his 41 appearances, the front office clearly felt this was the right time to get something in return for the veteran.
The package coming back to Detroit has not been announced at the time of writing, but getting anything back for Chafin, who is 34 years old, is a good move by the organization, especially in a market that has brought in a huge haul to teams willing to send out their top arms.