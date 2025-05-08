Detroit Tigers Waiver Veteran Pitcher, Outright Outfielder to Triple-A
The Detroit Tigers have made their latest roster moves and they included an official goodbye for a struggling veteran pitcher.
Tigers PR announced that outfielder Manuel Margot is on his way back from injury rehab, but will be sent to Triple-A, while veteran pitcher Kenta Maeda will be placed on unconditional release waivers.
Why is Kenta Maeda being released?
Maeda is officially done with the team and should clear waivers, as no one will want to take on the remainder of his contract.
Detroit signed the Japanese pitcher to a two-year, $24 million contract last year and it has proven to be a disastrous decision. He has a 6.21 ERA in a Tigers uniform and had already been delegated to the bullpen.
The 37-year-old had been a solid pitcher before coming to Detroit, but something was clearly wrong with the fit.
Rather than waste a spot in the pitching staff on a pitcher that was giving consistently poor performances, they will eat the rest of the money and move on.
Maeda could be a prime candidate to return back to Japan, where he hasn't pitched since 2015.
Can Manuel Margot make it back to the Tigers lineup?
Before his injury, Margot had an interesting start to the year. He is hitting for average, but has not had an extra-base hit.
He has a .316/.300/.316 slash line this year with three RBI. Right field hasn't been an issue, but he could split time in the field and act as a designated hitter if they decide to call him back up.
The 30-year-old signed late in March, and hasn't had a ton of time to ingratiate himself into the team, but he's done enough to stick around in at least some way.