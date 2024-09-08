Detroit Tigers 'Wish' They Could Go Back and Add Key Piece to Lineup
The Detroit Tigers are just four games behind in the American League Wild Card, and with a favorable schedule moving forward, they could be a team that sneaks in.
It's a great sign this young group didn't fold down the stretch. Considering the age of the Tigers' roster, it would've been easy for them to take their foot off the gas a month ago.
Instead, they continued to battle every single night, and as a result, they might have a playoff berth waiting for them.
Despite how impressive it's been, Detroit still has some ways of improving in the future.
One issue since the All-Star break that seems to be the biggest area of need going forward is the lack of power in their lineup.
While it wouldn't have made sense for them to move any of their impressive youngsters at the deadline this year for an immediate upgrade, in the offseason, however, they have the opportunity to address these issues.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report believes the front office "wishes" they could go back and fix that one thing at the deadline, which will still be an area of need this winter.
"Preferably a controllable slugger, because Detroit's chances of sneaking into the playoffs this year are pretty low. But home runs have been few and far between for this squad for some time now. In 37 games dating back to July 27, the only Tigers with more than three home runs are Spencer Torkelson (four since getting called back up on August 17) and Kerry Carpenter (six since coming off the IL on August 13)."
There were a few available, but it was a tough market.
With the third Wild Card spot and a crowded playoff race in the National League, teams overspent like never before.
Perhaps doing landing a slugger that Miller suggests would've been the right decision if they had been in the mix like they are now, however, that wasn't the case at the time.
While there are some issues to clean up, it's been an excellent season for the Tigers.
The future is as bright as it's been in a long time, and if they make the necessary moves, Detroit should be a team to watch in the near future.