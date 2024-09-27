Division Rival Changes Rotation In Spoiler Attempt to Tigers' Postseason Hopes
Despite one of the worst seasons in MLB history, losing a record-tying 120 games, the Chicago White Sox still have their sights set on the division rival Detroit Tigers.
The White Sox intentionally adjusted their pitching rotation for this final series of the season, pushing Garrett Crochet’s start to tonight against the Detroit Tigers, a move aimed at playing spoiler against their division rivals.
White Sox manager Grady Sizemore explained the decision, noting that with the Tigers fighting for a playoff spot, the team wants to field its best talent in what is expected to be a high-stakes game.
“We want to throw our best guy up against this team that’s fighting for a playoff spot. These are our rivals,” Sizemore said.
Crochet, known for his electric fastball and rising profile as a young ace, embraces the challenge. The lefty made his first career start in the season opener, taking the loss against Detroit despite allowing just one run on five hits in six innings, striking out eight while allowing no walks.
For the Tigers, every game is crucial, and facing Crochet adds another level of complexity.
Crochet has shown flashes of dominance this season, and his ability to shut down opposing hitters with his powerful left arm makes him a formidable opponent for a Tigers lineup desperate to secure wins.
This pitching matchup signals a clash of motivations: Detroit's push for October baseball versus Chicago’s desire to play spoiler and build momentum heading into the offseason.
The White Sox, who have endured the roughest of seasons, seem keen to remind the Tigers—and the rest of the AL Central—that they still have the tools to make life difficult for teams chasing postseason glory. As Crochet takes the mound, all eyes will be on how this talented young arm handles the playoff-like atmosphere created by Detroit’s high stakes.
Detroit is currently tied with the Kansas City Royals in the AL Wild Card, with both teams being three games up on the Minnesota Twins with three remaining. A win tonight or a Twins loss culminates one of the greatest playoff pushes in team history - on the morning of September 5th, Minnesota had a playoff probability of 95.4% but have fallen to just 3.5% as of this morning, while Detroit's 7.5% odds on that same date have risen to 99.4% thanks to their 15-4 performance.