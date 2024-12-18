Exploring Benefits of Detroit Tigers Trading for Alec Bohm This Offseason
The Detroit Tigers have been somewhat busy so far this offseason, but have yet to address their needs in their lineup thus far.
After an amazing 2024 campaign, the Tigers headed into the offseason with new lofty expectations. Detroit was able to snap a lengthy playoff drought last year and even win a series against the Houston Astros in the American League Wild Card Round.
However, while it was a great season, there is still a lot of work to do if they want to be a true contender. As shown by their success in 2024, they have an excellent starting pitcher in Tarik Skubal, who won the AL Cy Young. Also, their bullpen was superb down the stretch, pitching in all sorts of situations.
While adding another starting pitcher capable of performing in a playoff series would be ideal, the Tigers’ main priority should be to upgrade their lineup. Currently, one position that figures to need some upgrading is at third base.
In free agency, Alex Bregman is the big prize at that position, and Detroit is certainly in the mix. Bregman used to play for A.J. Hinch with the Houston Astros, as a reunion could be in the works.
While the talented slugger would be an excellent addition, he might be too expensive for the Tigers on the open market. With big deals coming for free agents, a player like Bregman could go for nearly $200 million.
If free agency is the route they go to improve the position, one player who could make sense to pursue in the trade market is Alec Bohm of the Philadelphia Phillies.
After being eliminated much earlier than they would have liked in the postseason, the Phillies are looking to shake things up and Bohm could be a player they look to move. While his time in Philadelphia might be coming to an end, he was an All-Star in 2024 and would be a big upgrade for the Tigers at third base.
Last season, Bohm totaled 15 home runs, a .280 batting average, 97 RBIs, and 44 doubles. While the stats overall were strong, it was a bad end to the season for the slugger, and he was benched to start one of the postseason games.
However, these numbers would be a welcome sight in the lineup for Detroit and coming from the third base position. The asking price for Bohm will certainly be significant, but the Tigers have a strong farm system and could definitely get the job done.
While signing Bregman would likely be the preferred choice, Bohm makes a lot of sense for Detroit to pursue in a trade to upgrade their lineup and solidify the roster heading into 2025.