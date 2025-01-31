Former Detroit Tigers Cy Young Winner Agrees to Deal With Toronto Blue Jays
The Detroit Tigers are in an interesting position when it comes to boosting their rotation behind superstar ace Tarik Skubal.
While it's clear another top-end arm is needed based on manager A.J. Hinch going with openers and a plethora of relievers in the playoffs when it wasn't the star lefty's turn to start, they also have a group of talented youngsters who could become the high-end starters the Tigers need to succeed.
Because of that, the front office didn't go after some of the most high-profile names.
A reunion with Jack Flaherty could be coming which would change the outlook of this group, but there's a chance the only outside addition made to this group will be Alex Cobb.
The veteran right-hander inked a one-year, $15 million deal earlier this offseason.
But, with there still being questions in the rotation, there was an idea that another reunion could happen with one of their former pitchers; Max Scherzer.
Nothing ever really materialized on that front, and now he's off the market.
Per Jon Heyman of The New York Post, he has agreed to a one-year, $15.5 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays.
Those two parties had been heavily linked at one time earlier in the offseason, but it seemed like the Blue Jays became more focused on landing a current star-caliber player than adding the veteran arm. Once they did that by signing Anthony Santander, they revisited the discussions with Scherzer and were able to get him on board.
This isn't a huge development for the Tigers since it appears like they were never interested in adding their former Cy Young winner this winter, but now another free agent pitcher is off the board ahead of Spring Training.