Former Detroit Tigers Pitcher Named Fit for San Diego Padres in Offseason
Looking back at the trade deadline for the Detroit Tigers, it's tough to say the front office did anything wrong. If they hadn't made the moves they did, perhaps they wouldn't be in the same position they currently are.
However, there could be some regret about trading Jack Flaherty.
While sources had indicated that the right-hander would've been interested in returning to the Tigers if they offered him a contract in the offseason or got a deal done before the end of the year, moving him wasn't the wrong decision.
Flaherty will hit free agency at the end of the campaign, and despite his interest in returning to Detroit, there was a possibility they would've lost him for nothing.
At that time, the Tigers weren't in a position to let one of the best arms in Major League Baseball walk for nothing. They had to get something for him and did just that.
Nonetheless, he was moved to the Los Angeles Dodgers and could be on his third team in 12 months after the free agency period.
If the California native doesn't re-sign with the Dodgers, the question would then become focused on which team would sign him.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report named the San Diego Padres a potential candidate.
"This year mercifully brought redemption, and in such a way that suggests Flaherty may yet have a sustained run as a top-of-the-rotation starter... Flaherty did have some back issues in the middle of the season, and he seemed out of gas by the end of it. The worst fastball velocity he had all year was in his last two starts. This wasn't totally unexpected, however. Nor is it necessarily a five-alarm fire. Flaherty will only turn 29 on October 15, making him relatively young for a high-upside free-agent pitcher. He could be in for Eduardo Rodriguez money, a la four years and $80 million. And if his market really picks up, it's a short leap from there to nine figures."
It'd be interesting to see Flaherty go from Los Angeles to the Padres, but crazier things have happened in this league.
There's also reason to believe that San Diego would be interested in him, as he's had a bounce-back showing on the bump.
Flaherty posted a 3.17 ERA and struck at 194 hitters in 162.0 innings during the regular season. Typically, strikeout stuff plays at the highest level, which should benefit him in getting a long-term deal this winter.