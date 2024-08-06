Former Detroit Tigers Player, MLB Senior VP Dies at 60
A former Detroit Tigers player and current MLB Senior VP for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Billy Bean, passed away today at the age of 60.
As shared by Major League Baseball in a social media post, Bean passed away after a year-long battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.
He was originally diagnosed with the disease in September of last year.
Throughout his MLB career, Bean played for three teams. Of course, he was a player for the Tigers. He also played with the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres.
Here is a part of the post that Major League Baseball made in honor of Bean:
"Over the last 10 years, Billy worked passionately and tirelessly with MLB and all 30 Clubs, focusing on player education, LGBTQ inclusion, and social justice initiatives to advance equality in the game for all. Billy’s 10-year playing career included six Major League seasons with the Tigers, Dodgers, and Padres. Commissioner Rob Manfred called Billy 'one of the kindest and most respected individuals I have ever known” and someone who “made Baseball a better institution, both on and off the field.'”
Bean was Detroit's fourth-round pick in the 1986 MLB Draft. He was the only living Major League Baseball player who was openly gay.
His retirement came early at just 31 years of age. The reason for his early retirement was due to not wanting to be a closeted baseball player any longer. He didn't think that baseball was ready to welcome an openly gay player at that point in time.
Three years later, he came out as gay. He was just the second professional baseball player to ever come out.
Our prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time. Bean was a true hero for his stances and drive to help bring equality and diversity to the world. He will truly be missed.