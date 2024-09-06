Former Detroit Tigers Star Predicted To Re-Sign With Los Angeles Dodgers in Offseason
The Detroit Tigers traded Jack Flaherty to the Los Angeles Dodgers during the trade deadline, a move that didn't come as much of a surprise.
The Tigers made out well in the deal, but if they knew they'd only be 5.5 games out of the Wild Card in September, perhaps they would've kept him around.
Detroit wasn't against keeping him and giving him a new contract when the time came. He hits free agency in the offseason, and there was a possibility they'd have lost him for nothing a few months later.
It's one of the very few downsides to one-year, prove-it contracts.
Nonetheless, Flaherty is now with the Dodgers and will have an opportunity to compete for a World Series.
As Los Angeles has shown over the past few seasons, they aren't afraid to spend money on impact players. With Flaherty on the market this offseason, he should be the next in line to get a handsome contract from the Dodgers front office.
However, he'll have other options. Still, California native, it's possible he'll stay in Los Angeles if the money is comparable, as he gets to stay home.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report believes that'll be the case. Reuter predicted whether pending free agents would leave or re-sign in the offseason, predicting the 28-year-old would stay around.
"Still only 28 years old, Flaherty has a 3.01 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 174 strikeouts in 140.2 innings in a stellar bounce-back season after dealing with injuries and inconsistency the last several years, and now he is poised to be one of the most sought after arms on the market. The Dodgers have Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Bobby Miller and Gavin Stone penciled into three spots in the 2025 rotation, and a long list of pitchers on the mend from Tommy John surgery, so opening up their wallets to keep Flaherty around could become a top priority."
The Dodgers rotation has been derailed by injuries in 2024, making him that much more of a priority. Flaherty has also pitched at a high level in his first six starts for the club, posting a 3.18 ERA and striking out 41 hitters in 34.0 innings pitched.
There were some concerns about his back at the deadline, so it'll be interesting to follow. If Los Angeles and other teams are turned off by his medicals, he may not get as much as some expect.
Hopefully, for his sake, that won't be the case.