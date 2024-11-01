Former Detroit Tigers Top Prospect Gets Traded to Elite American League Team
The Detroit Tigers are entering an offseason where there is more excitement surrounding what the front office might do than the past few years combined.
After making a run to the American League Division Series and coming one game short of advancing, the future looks really bright for this franchise since this was achieved by a roster almost solely made up of young players.
Someone who they thought might be part of this new era when they acquired him back in 2017 was Daz Cameron.
Once a featured part of the return package for the Tigers when they shipped out their franchise legend and ace Justin Verlander to the Houston Astros, the outfielder never quite materialized into a star despite being a top prospect.
Peaking at No. 5 in Detroit's pipeline before making his debut in 2020, Cameron only appeared in 73 Major League games during his tenure. He slashed .201/.266/.330 with five homers and 24 RBI across his 224 at-bats, but after the 2022 season, the Tigers placed him on waivers.
When he was claimed by the Baltimore Orioles, that marked the end of his time with the franchise.
He spent all of 2023 with the Orioles' Triple-A affiliate, but after signing with the Oakland Athletics last winter, he returned to the Majors by appearing in 66 games.
Now, according to a social media post by Baltimore, he is beginning his second stint with the Orioles after they acquired him in a trade for cash considerations.
Cameron could be a featured part of that outfield since Baltimore is expected to lose their star right fielder Anthony Santander, and with both franchises on a similar upward trajectory because they have so many young players on their rosters, there's a chance the Tigers' former top prospect could come back to haunt them.
That will be predicated on him performing well during Spring Training to lock down a roster spot, but at just 27 years old, there is still time for him to reach the heights that were expected from him when he was a minor league player.