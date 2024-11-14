Former MLB General Manager Names Tigers Ace Among League's Best on 'All MLB Team'
Detroit Tigers left-hander Tarik Skubal was honored on Wednesday with a spot on The Athletic's All-MLB Team, a prestigious selection made by former MLB general manager Jim Bowden. This accolade crowns Skubal’s remarkable season, where he led the American League in wins (18), ERA (2.39), and strikeouts (228), with a stellar FIP of 2.50. His dominance across his pitch arsenal contributed to an All-Star season likely capped by an AL Cy Young Award win.
Skubal’s pitching metrics reflect his elite performance. Opponents hit just .197 against his four-seam fastball, .216 against his changeup, and even lower against his other pitches, with his slider holding batters to a .169 average and his knuckle curve down to .158.
His mastery in run value statistics set him apart, finishing in the 100th percentile in pitching run value, the 99th percentile in fastball run value, and the 93rd percentile in offspeed run value. These stats underscore why Bowden, an experienced evaluator, saw Skubal as one of the best pitchers in MLB this year.
This recognition not only validates Skubal’s breakthrough but also highlights his role as a franchise cornerstone as the Tigers build toward contention. His achievements reflect his growth and endurance, solidifying his reputation as one of baseball's top pitchers in 2024.
This is just one of several awards expected to be bestowed on Skubal, Winning the American League's Triple Crown, he was named a finalist for the AL Cy Young Award, to be given out on November 20th. He was already given the title of "Tiger of the Year" by the Detroit chapter of the BBWAA.