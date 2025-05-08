Former Tigers All-Star and World Series Champion Dead, 70
A Detroit Tigers legend has passed away on Thursday afternoon.
As reported by MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today, former Tigers All-Star center fielder and 1984 World Series champion Chet Lemon died at the age of 70.
Lemon played nine season for Detroit after being acquired in a trade with the Chicago White Sox ahead of the 1982 season. From then, he was a fixture in the outfield until his eventual diagnosis of a rare blood disorder and retirement after the 1990 season.
The best campaign of his career however was also the most memorable for Tigers fans, helping the team to win their most recent World Series title in 1984 with an All-Star season. That year, Lemon slashed .287/.357/.495 with 20 home runs and 76 RBI.
Lemon returned to Detroit last season when the 1984 team was honored, though further health problems he developed later in life including several strokes over the course of the last decade which left him unable to walk and talk.
Playing nearly 2,000 games in his entire 16-year playing career, Lemon owns an overall career slash line of .273/.355/.442 with 215 home runs and 884. On top of that, he was responsible for an impressive career WAR of 55.7.
Lemon will forever be remembered as a Tigers legend who was critical in the best season the franchise has ever had, forever immortalized as a World Series champion.