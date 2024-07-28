Four Teams Lurking as Possible Trade Suitors for Tigers' Jack Flaherty
The Detroit Tigers have been one of the most mentioned teams in trade rumors heading towards the trade deadline on Tuesday.
Many different players have been talked about as candidates to be dealt. From superstar pitcher Tarik Skubal to reliever Andrew Chafin, no player is truly safe on the Tigers. Detroit could end up doing anything.
However, there is one player who is nearly a lock to be moved. That player is veteran starting pitcher Jack Flaherty.
Flaherty has been viewed as a near lock to be moved before the deadline. He's in the last year of his contract and does not fit the long-term picture for Detroit.
So far this season in 18 starts, Flaherty has compiled a 7-5 record to go along with a 2.95 ERA, a 0.96 WHIP, a 7.0 K/BB ratio, and 106.2 innings pitched.
All of that being said, here are four teams who could pursue a trade for the 28-year-old starter.
So far this season, the Brewers have clearly been the best team in the National League Central division. They look the part of a legitimate contender in the league.
Adding more help for their starting rotation would be wise for the stretch run and postseason. Flaherty would be a perfect fit to fill the main need and would not cost the franchise too much in return. Milwaukee is a serious potential suitor for Flaherty.
One of the biggest World Series contenders in baseball, the Dodgers could use more rotation help. They have had to deal with a lot of adversity due to injury issues, but the offense is loaded with talent and the pitching staff has a lot of talent.
Flaherty would slot right into the rotation and would immediately give L.A. a better shot at a championship. They will potentially be looking for a couple of arms to add to the staff. This would be one that makes perfect sense for the Dodgers.
Next up, the Guardians have been one of the most pleasant surprises this season. They were expected to be good, but not many would have called them a top-notch World Series contender at the beginning of the year.
Past the halfway point of the All-Star break, Cleveland still looks to be a legitimate championship contender. Their biggest needs are starting pitching and potentially an outfielder. Flaherty would be the pitching addition that takes their rotation to the next level.
Finally, this list would not be complete without adding the Orioles onto it. Even after pulling off a trade for Zach Eflin, Baltimore would like to add another starting pitcher.
Flaherty has been connected to the Orioles many different teams, even though they acquired him as a rental last season at the trade deadline and he didn't live up to the expectations. The fact that they're still interested in him even after that gives reason to believe that they're a serious contender to pull off a deal for him.