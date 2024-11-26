Insiders Predict Detroit Tigers Will 'Make the Most Noise' This Offseason
The Detroit Tigers made an incredibly shocking run to the postseason last year and it could completely change their outlook for the coming months.
ESPN's Jesse Rogers recently conducted an anonymous survey of 18 MLB insiders and executives to see what they think would happen this offseason.
Among the questions asked was 'which smaller-market team will make the most noise this offseason?' While the Kansas City Royals finished with the most votes, four, the Tigers were not far behind with three.
Detroit has been urged to build around Tarik Skubal while they still have him in the past, but now it looks like it could be a real priority.
The biggest, realistic move that they could make is bringing in superstar third baseman Alex Bregman from the Houston Astros.
If the Tigers do that, it would signal that they are ready and willing to open up the pocket books. The assumption would be that they would also be willing to shell out money to keep Skubal, or else the Bregman deal would feel a little useless.
Under the assumption that they do want to pay Skubal and end their rebuild, signing the third baseman would be a great start.
Bregman looked to showing signs of regression at the start of last year, but was a key cog in the Astros turning their season around.
Over the final 96 games, he posted a stellar .287/.338/.518 slashing line with 22 home runs and 54 RBI. He looks to still have plenty left in the tank, entering his age 31 season.
Third base was a weakness last season. Bregman has shown willingness to switch positions, likely to first base, but that would not be necessary for Detroit.
He is expected to cost a pretty penny, though, and could drive a bidding war. That is something the Tigers have not shown a propensity for in the past.
Outside of bringing in Bregman, Detoit could also do with bringing in more starting pitching.
The chaos approach worked surprisingly well, but eventually came back to bite them in the postseason. If they could bring in another starter, potentially a reunion with Max Scherzer for instance, it would allow them to use their pitching depth as an elite bullpen.
It will be an interesting offseason for the Tigers, no matter what they end up doing. Inaction would be a massive disappointment at this point, given how much the front office has to build upon.