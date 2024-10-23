Intriguing Detroit Tigers Pitcher Is Representing Team USA This Winter
There is a lot of excitement surrounding international baseball going forward with the sport officially being added to the Olympics rotation starting in 2028, and based on all the young talent the Detroit Tigers have in their organization, there is a good chance multiple players could make that team.
Before then, though, another major international tournament is slated to take place in 2026 when the World Baseball Classic returns to the global stage.
With that event being just two years away, the Tigers should be represented well when it comes time to put together that roster, but in the meantime, one of their current players will be representing Team USA this winter in the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Premier12 tournament that will take place in November.
Detroit's intriguing pitcher, Devin Sweet, is the franchise's lone representative on the 28-man roster.
Claimed off waivers in January, the 28-year-old spent the entire season with their Triple-A affiliate where he recorded a 3.91 ERA across his 52 appearances and four starts. In 76 innings pitched, he struck out 111 batters and held opponents to a .221 batting average.
After going undrafted in 2018, he signed with the Seattle Mariners.
Sweet worked his way up their pipeline until he made his two lone Major League appearances with the franchise in 2023 before he was designated for assignment and claimed by the Oakland Athletics. He made five outings for the Athletics that year before he was claimed by the San Francisco Giants and later the Tigers.
Based on the number of star pitching prospects Detroit currently has in their pipeline, there doesn't seem to be a direct pathway for him to become a contributor for them, but if he has a good showing on the global stage for Team USA, that could change.