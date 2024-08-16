Is Struggling Detroit Tigers Star Finally Back On Track After Clutch HR?
Javier Baez has been MIA all season for the Detroit Tigers, but he finally decided to show up this week.
Baez played a huge role in the Tigers' stunning sweep of the Seattle Mariners at Comerica Park, homering in back-to-back games. He launched a two-run shot during Detroit's 15-1 rout on Tuesday, then followed it up by belting another two-run homer in Thursday's 2-1 victory.
With the two bombs, Baez finally seems to have snapped out of his August slump. Prior to Tuesday, he was batting just .185/.290/.259 with 12 strikeouts over his previous nine games.
Unfortunately for Tigers fans, Baez's cold spells have become all too common. He's been one of the worst hitters in baseball ever since signing a six-year, $140 million contract with Detroit prior to the 2022 season.
Since then, Baez has been a massive disappointment for the Tigers. The former All-Star has regressed into one of the worst hitters in baseball, batting just .221/.263/.346 with Detroit while struggling to provide adequate fielding and baserunning. With minus-1.4 WAR this season, the 31-year-old shortstop is playing more like a minor-league scrub than one of the most talented players in the game.
Fortunately for the Tigers, Baez has finally rediscovered his power stroke with five home runs over his last 14 games, including Thursday's stunning game-winner. With his team down 1-0 to the Mariners in the bottom of the eighth, Baez stepped to the plate with two outs and a runner on third.
With a .172/.197/.276 batting line in late and close situations this year, Baez has typically been an automatic out when the game's on the line. That wasn't the case this time, however, as Baez ripped a 2-1 hanging slider from Andres Munoz 409 feet for a go-ahead two-run homer.
The blast keyed Detroit's third straight victory over Seattle, finishing off the unlikely sweep. The Tigers have now won four straight games, matching their second-longest winning streak of the season. They'll look to keep rolling this weekend in the Bronx against the New York Yankees.
With Baez heating up and Kerry Carpenter back in the lineup, Detroit's lineup suddenly looks much more dangerous.