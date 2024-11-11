Is The Third Time The Charm For Tigers And Recent Free-Agent Signing?
For the third consecutive offseason, the Detroit Tigers have added first baseman and outfielder Bligh Madris. Madris, a 28-year-old utility man, has spent parts of his career shuffling between first base and all three outfield positions, offering Detroit a flexible option to fill potential gaps in these areas. His left-handed bat could be particularly useful in a lineup that has sought more balance, and his defensive versatility allows manager A.J. Hinch to deploy him as needed around the field.
Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports it's a minor league deal with a non-roster invite to spring training. If Madris makes the Opening Day roster, he'll receive a $800,000 salary, $40,000 more than the major league minimum for players with his service time.
Madris first joined the organization in November of 2022, being claimed off of waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays, but was moved to the Houston Astros for cash considerations the next January. He signed back with Detroit after the 2023 season and spent the majority of the year in Triple-A Toledo playing first base and right field.
While Madris has shown flashes of potential, the key to solidifying his role with the Tigers will be adding a bit more power to his hitting profile. Throughout his career, he has displayed a consistent contact approach but hasn’t yet tapped into the power potential that many teams seek for corner positions. However, with the right adjustments, there’s room for him to become a useful lefty power threat in Detroit’s lineup. The Tigers, who are looking to improve their offensive production, especially at first base and the corner outfield, could benefit if Madris finds his power stroke.
In addition to his defensive utility, Madris brings valuable experience from his time with Detroit’s Triple-A affiliate and previous MLB stints. His familiarity with the organization should make for a smoother transition back into the clubhouse and the Tigers’ system. Given that he has experience against big-league pitching, the Tigers may see him as a low-risk option to contribute as they build a competitive lineup for 2024.
Ultimately, if Madris can translate his contact skills into gap or home run power, he could become a valuable depth piece for the Tigers and perhaps work his way into a more consistent role. As Detroit looks to add reliable bats to its roster, Madris’s return provides another option in their search for offensive stability and defensive flexibility.