Jonathan Schoop placed on 45-day IL; Brandon Dixon to Start in Left Field

Tigers second baseman Jonathan Schoop won't return in 2020.

On Tuesday, the team announced the 28-year-old would be placed on the 45-day injured list, effectively ending his first season in Detroit.

Schoop, known for his willingness to play through practically any injury or inconvenience, was initially placed on the 10-day IL on September 15 with a right wrist sprain. He joins fellow veterans Ivan Nova and C.J. Cron on the 45-day IL.

The eight home runs Schoop hit in 177 plate appearances currently lead the Tigers in 2020. He and first baseman C.J. Cron are both on 1-year contracts, which raises the question of whether or not we've seen the last of their days in Detroit.

Schoop took over the privileges of batting cleanup when Cron went down with season-ending knee surgery in August.

The right-hander boasted a .278 batting average with an OPS of .799 in the aforementioned 177 plate appearances. His contributions were felt both on the field and in a clubhouse full of younger players.

In response, the team has selected the contract of utility player Brandon Dixon, who has resided in Toledo this summer at the Tigers' alternate training site.

Dixon, 28, led the Tigers in home runs last season (15), although lost out on a roster spot when summer camp concluded. The right-hander arrived in Minnesota, intending to be a part of Detroit's taxi squad.

GM Al Avila and interim manager Lloyd McClendon reportedly called Dixon into their office to tell him that he'd be making a start in left field tonight.

Tigers rookie LHP Tarik Skubal (1-3, 6.17 ERA) was 10 years old when Twins RHP Homer Bailey (1-0, 3.60 ERA) made his MLB debut on June 8, 2007. The two will face one another in the first of a brief two-game set in Minneapolis.

